Mild weekend to enjoy

Our warming trend is still on track heading into the weekend. We will have a fantastic Friday with plenty of sunshine and highs reaching the middle 50s in metro Denver. We will warm to near 60 degrees on Saturday with a few more clouds and a little wind from time to time.

The Colorado mountains will see snow returning over the weekend with several fresh inches of accumulation just in time for weekend skiers.

We are holding a low 10% chance for a brief passing rain or snow shower on Sunday across the Denver area. However, most places look to stay and and in the mild 50s for Super Bowl Sunday.

We are forecasting our next chance for cold and snow to arrive late Tuesday into early on Wednesday. It will quickly turn colder as temperatures cool into the 40s then drop into the 30s for the remainder of next week. Right now light accumulation in the city of an inch or two is possible. We are watching that storm closely for more details on final snow totals.

