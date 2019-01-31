Michael Bublé adds summer tour date in Denver
DENVER — Michael Bublé is coming back to Colorado.
The Canadian singer added a stop at Pepsi Center on Saturday, July 13 to his summer tour.
Tickets for the show will go on-sale Monday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. at PepsiCenter.com and every ticket purchased includes a CD or digital copy of his latest album, “Love.”
Bublé has had five sold out world tours in his career, won four Grammy Awards and has sold over 60 million records during his career.
Here’s a look at the additional summer dates Bublé announced on Thursday:
- July 9 – Los Angeles @ Staples Center
- July 10 – Sacramento @ Golden 1 Center
- July 13 – Denver @ Pepsi Center
- July 15 – Tulsa @ Bok Center
- July 17 – New Orleans @ Smoothie King Center
- July 19 – Nashville @ Bridgestone Arena
- July 20 – Chicago @ Allstate Arena
- July 21 – Columbus @ Schottenstein Center
- July 23 – Providence @ Dunkin Donuts Center
- July 24 – New York @ Madison Square Garden