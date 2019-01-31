× Michael Bublé adds summer tour date in Denver

DENVER — Michael Bublé is coming back to Colorado.

The Canadian singer added a stop at Pepsi Center on Saturday, July 13 to his summer tour.

Tickets for the show will go on-sale Monday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. at PepsiCenter.com and every ticket purchased includes a CD or digital copy of his latest album, “Love.”

Bublé has had five sold out world tours in his career, won four Grammy Awards and has sold over 60 million records during his career.

Additional US shows announced in July! Visit https://t.co/rbMRF8XdAk for dates & ticket info. #MBWorldTour pic.twitter.com/f5BXZTFyPi — Michael Bublé (@MichaelBuble) January 31, 2019

Here’s a look at the additional summer dates Bublé announced on Thursday: