Coroner: Man accused of shooting 2 Denver officers committed suicide

DENVER — The man who died after allegedly shooting two Denver police officers on Sunday committed suicide, the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said Thursday.

Joseph Quintana, 35, died on Monday morning at Denver Health Medical Center. An autopsy determined he died from a gunshot wound and the manner of death was ruled a suicide.

Quintana, of Denver, was taken to the hospital from the 600 block of Inca Street after the officer-involved shooting on Sunday.

One of the officers was shot in the abdomen and the other in the leg on Sunday afternoon near Inca Street and West Sixth Avenue.

The officers were identified as Richard Jaramillo, a veteran of the force, and Steve Gameroz, who had only recently graduated from the police academy.

After the shooting, Quintana barricaded himself inside a home. After several hours, flames and smoke were seen coming from the house about 6 p.m.

Officers later apprehended Quintana and took him to the hospital.

The two wounded officers were listed in fair condition on Monday and are expected to survive.