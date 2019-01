CANON CITY, Colo. — Authorities say a man and a child are dead after a camper fire near Canon City.

Firefighters were called to the fire in a mobile home park on the outskirts of the city early Wednesday and found a camper and a sport utility vehicle engulfed in flames.

It took them about 45 minutes to put the fire out. Their names have not been released. The cause of the fire is under investigation.