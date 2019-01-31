× Legos are better investment than stocks, bonds or gold, report says

If you’re looking to build up your financial portfolio and secure your financial future, you might want to give Legos a try.

A recent report by Bloomburg suggests that the plastic toys made of interlocking bricks returned more than large stocks, bonds and gold in roughly the last 30 years.

Researchers suggest that it’s because of Legos massive supply and demand. A set will sell for its normal retail price, but those sets are discontinued and soon the demand exceeds the inventory.

Lego sets related to “Harry Potter” and “Star Wars” had the best return because many are resold online at many times their original price.

“With their licensing of these very popular movies and properties, I think that it’s ingrained even more,” Florida toy store co-owner Todd Fisher told WOFL.

The report said that in one case a kit for Star Wars Darth Revan that retailed in 2014 for $3.99 went for $28.46 on eBay a year later — a premium of 613 percent.

Some go even higher, Vox reported that the Lego Millennium Falcon retailed in 2007 for $500 and today it is being resold for anywhere between $7,000 and $9,000.

It’s not just “Star Wars” and “Harry Potter,” Vox also reports a Statue of Liberty Lego set from 1998 that sold for around $200 is now being sold for over $1,600.

But besides the risk that demand may not continue to increase, these Lego sets must also be carefully stored so they’re not exposed to damage.