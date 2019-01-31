× Gun that killed 2-year-old in Colorado Springs belonged to mother who was high on meth, prosecutors say

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Prosecutors say the Ruger .380 pistol a 2-year-old boy used to fatally shoot himself had no safety, a round in the chamber, and belonged to the toddler’s mother.

The Gazette reports prosecutors during a court hearing Wednesday called the Oct. 21 death of Lohki Bloom an act of child abuse.

Authorities say Lohki’s mother, 32-year-old Melissa Michelle Adamson, was high on methamphetamine and arguing with her drug dealer when she failed to secure the weapon.

Adamson, who faces up to 48 years in prison on a sole felony count, told investigators she loaded the weapon after receiving threatening text messages from a drug dealer named “Beast.”

According to the Gazette, the home had drug needles, knives and an ax within reach of the toddler before he found his mother’s gun and “pointed into his mouth as if it were a squirt gun,” which is one of his favorite toys.

Adamson remains free on $10,000 bond awaiting a Feb. 11 arraignment.