× Former Congressman Mike Coffman to run for mayor of Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Former Congressman Mike Coffman has joined the race for Aurora mayor, he confirmed to FOX31’s Joe St. George on Thursday.

Coffman lost to Democrat Rep. Jason Crow in November and had been suspected to run for the seat that is currently held by Bob LeGare. LeGare was appointed by city council after former Mayor Steve Hogan died last year.

LeGare does not plan on running for the seat.

Coffman was represented Colorado’s 6th Congressional District, which includes Aurora, as congressman for five terms until he was defeated in November.

The former congressman blamed his defeat in Colorado on resentment toward President Donald Trump — but Trump did not offer any sympathy simply saying “too bad, Mike.”