CANON CITY, Colo. — Authorities identified the man and a child who died in a camper fire near Canon City Wednesday as father and son.

Pedro Pablo Ek-Rivero, 30, and 4-year-old Erik Ek-Rivero perished in the fire that engulfed both the camper and an SUV, both of which were parked in a mobile home park.

Firefighters were called to the fire on the outskirts of the city early Wednesday.

It took them about 45 minutes to put the fire out. The cause of the fire is under investigation.