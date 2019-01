Please enable Javascript to watch this video

No more cutting coupons and saving pennies. There is a brand new way to save money on the products you buy every day and you do it all through a mobile app called Ibotta. Ibotta Founder Bryan Leach was in studio to show us how it works and what brands reward you. His team will be at Union Station today at noon to hand out balloons filled with cash to celebrate. Ibotta is celebrating a huge milestone, they have delivered more than 500-million dollars to users since 2012.