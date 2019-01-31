Teachers, DPS fail to compromise in effort to avoid strike

DENVER — The Denver Classroom Teachers Association released a statement regarding Thursday evening’s failed negotiations with Denver Public Schools.

The meeting came as a followup to the teachers’ vote to strike and following hurdles that prevented that strike.

In the statement, the DCTA said they were “disappointed” and DPS did not offer a “serious proposal.”

The statement was released to the public by Henry Roman, president of the Denver Classroom Teachers Association, after public bargaining with Denver Public Schools ended.

“Tonight was a lost opportunity for students, parents and the community. Denver teachers are very disappointed that DPS did not take this bargaining session seriously. The district offered no new ideas for creating a fair, competitive salary schedule that will keep good teachers and special service providers in our schools. Instead, DPS offered the promise of more money in the future, but after several years of broken promises, we’re not willing to accept an I.O.U. DCTA remains committed to good-faith bargaining when DPS is ready to come back to the table with a thoughtful proposal aimed at reversing the massive teacher turnover our students suffer from year after year.”

DCTA members approved a strike by a 93 percent vote Jan. 22 and are awaiting a decision by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment on whether or not the state will intervene in the labor dispute. DCTA has requested the state not intervene in the matter; that decision is expected by Feb. 11.