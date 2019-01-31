Big win for small town girls basketball team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEETZ — A small town in northeast Colorado is celebrating a big win after its girls basketball team won its first game in 707 days.

The Peetz Girls Bulldogs played against rival team Caliche in Peetz Tuesday evening. Peetz is located two miles from the Nebraska state line.

“It’s been ten plus years since the girls have seen a winning season,” said Girls Basketball Coach Stephanie Weber.

Peetz ended up winning Tuesday’s game 45-23.

To see the how the girls reacted to the emotional win, watch Kevin Torres’ video report above