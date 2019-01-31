Big warmup ahead of weekend storm system moving into Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A big warmup will begin Thursday as high temperatures surge to 50 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins under sunny skies.

The mountains can expect sunny skies and highs in the 20s and 30s.

Highs might hit 60 on Friday and Saturday across the Front Range with dry conditions.

The next storm system arrives on Saturday night in the mountains. There will be heavy snow accumulations across the Western Slope high country, but not as much across the Continental Divide or to the east.

Snow continues in the mountains on Sunday then tapers off on Sunday night with 1-6 inch totals on the Divide, 2-10 inches on the Western Slope.

The chance of snow across the Front Range is low at 10 percent to 20 percent because the track is not optimal; it's too far north.

Another storm system arrives by Tuesday with mountain snow and a 30 percent chance for the Front Range. Highs drop into 30s.

