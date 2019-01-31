Bannock Street closed in front of Denver City and County Building for security concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Denver Police Department has closed Bannock Street in front of the Denver City and County Building because of security concerns.

Earlier this month, security cameras captures a driver who was able to get a pickup truck up to the front door of the building. Police said no one was injured.

The driver didn't do any damage and the pickup was quickly towed away. The driver was charged with careless driving.

In November, another driver drove up on the plaza close to the street. The driver got out and walked away.

The road is closed between Colfax Avenue and 14th Avenue. Police say crews are reviewing the safety enhancements and also looking at all safety and security at city facilities.

There might be other enhanced security measures at other buildings.

Police said the closure on Bannock is temporary, but there is no timeline for a reopening.