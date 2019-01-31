× Artist creates Pringles wine tumbler inspired by woman banned from Walmart

After the story of a woman riding an electric cart in a Texas Walmart parking lot while drinking wine from a Pringles can went viral, it became an artist’s inspiration.

The Cup Artist is now selling tumblers that look like Pringles cans on Etsy and are for anyone who thought that woman was a genius.

“Now you can be like the lady banned from Walmart on (the) electric scooter,” the Etsy page reads.

“When the Pringles/Wine article ran, I couldn’t help but laugh. You really can see and experience it all at Walmart,” owner Celeste Powers told KDFW. “I felt bad when Walmart banned her, because we’ve all been there, right?”

Powers would even love to send one of the 20 oz. tumblers to the woman if she’s not ashamed by her newfound fame.

“We’d love to send her one if she’s not too ashamed by her newfound fame,” Powers told KDFW. “Also, maybe she will just enjoy coffee in it on her next shopping adventure.”