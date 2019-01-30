Warmer days ahead before a weekend storm system

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Temperatures will crack the 40s on Wednesday across the Front Range under sunny skies. Some high cloudiness will spread in.

The mountains can expect sunny skies with some high cloudiness. There will be gusty winds over the Divide and highs in the 20s.

The warmest days of the next seven occur on Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid- to upper 50s in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. A few suburbs could hit 60 degrees.

The next storm system hits the mountains by Saturday afternoon. Heavy snow is likely in the San Juan Mountains and parts of the Western Slope high country.

There will be a 20 percent chance for snow in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins on Sunday as highs drop into the 40s.

A second storm system hits the mountains on Monday and Tuesday.

