It`s that time of the year where people head to the mountains for skiing and snowboarding on the weekends. No matter how much you think you`re ready for a weekend on the slopes, you`ll probably be feeling it by the end of the day. Shelby Miller the manager of nutrition, research and education at Natural Grocers is here with some great ways to keep you feeling your best when you are in the high country. For more information go to NaturalGrocers.comAlertMe
Stay hydrated in the High Country
