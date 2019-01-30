× Roger Goodell says NFL ‘may be involved’ in Broncos ownership dispute

ATLANTA — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said that he and the league “may be involved” with the ongoing Broncos ownership dispute.

“As you know, that is an ongoing dispute,” Goodell said at his pre-Super Bowl LIII press conference on Wednesday. “It is one that our office, and myself in particular, may be involved with, so I’m limited in how much I can say at this point in time. I guess I’d say, in the short term, that it’s sad when disputes like this occur.”

“It’s not something that I think [Broncos owner] Pat Bowlen — who I knew very well — would have wanted, the Broncos meant a great deal to him and his family. I think, this week, the best thing we can do is focus on Pat and his contributions and his candidacy to become a new member of the Hall of Fame,” Goodell finished.

It’s worth noting that despite Goodell speaking about Bowlen in past tense, Bowlen is still alive.

But regardless, Goodell’s response on Wednesday is a departure from what he’s said before about the ownership situation where he praised the work of Joe Ellis and the board of trustees.

In October, Pat Bowlen’s brother, Bill Bowlen, filed a lawsuit demanding that the trustees be removed from power. The trustees have since asked the NFL to start an arbitration process.

The league has typically tried to avoid getting involved in ownership disputes. But the trustees running the Broncos requested arbitration from the league in response to Bill Bowlen’s lawsuit. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 30, 2019

In a statement, Bill Bowlen said he agreed with the commissioner and that this weekend is about Pat Bowlen and the Hall of Fame.

Statement from Bill Bowlen pic.twitter.com/m1sgMRdEUn — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 30, 2019

You can watch Goodell’s full press conference on our Facebook page. He talks about the Broncos around 28:30.