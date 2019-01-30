Python hiding in toilet bites Australian woman on her bottom

QUEENSLAND, Australia — If you don’t turn the light on when you use the bathroom in the middle of the night – you might want to think again.

One Australia woman says that she walked into her dark bathroom, sat down on the toilet and was bitten on her rear by a python that was curled up in the bowl.

“I felt this sharp tap on my bottom along with some pain,” Mary Richards said, according to WPVI.

After she recovered from the shock, Richards shut the lid and called in the professionals.

“Unfortunately, the snakes preferred exit point was blocked after being spooked by the customer sitting down and it simply lashed out in fear,” the snake catcher company wrote on Facebook.

The company said that it isn’t uncommon for snakes to sneak into people’s toilets down under, but it is rare for one to actually bit a sitting human.

The snake was safely removed and it’s safe to say the woman’s bathroom habits has changed forever.

And if you ever find yourself in a similar situation, close the lid and call the pros.