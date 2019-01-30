Police patrol for puffers, issue warnings to drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- Police across Colorado are cracking down on people who leave their cars running unattended, also known as puffing.

"The thing is, most people realize they shouldn’t be doing it," said Crystal McCoy, an Aurora Police Department officer and public information specialist.

One woman police found puffing in Aurora Wednesday morning was new to the area and did not know her car was a target for thieves.

”This one is all locked up, but the keys are in the ignition. It takes about one second to break that window, unlock the car and be in," said Officer Keith Burke.

It’s a crime that’s 100 percent preventable. Police say the best thing to do is to simply never leave a running vehicle unattended.

Auto-start systems are also available for those who want to warm up their car in a more secure way on cold mornings.

Puffing is a crime in Colorado and is punishable by a $60 ticket.