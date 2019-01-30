Milder stretch of days ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We finally got our temperature in Denver to get above freezing today as we reached the upper 40s. We will continue to warm into the 50s through Saturday with plenty of sunshine each day. It may be a little breezy from time to time.

Our next cold front arrives on Sunday with cooler 40s and some passing rain & snow showers. Right now accumulation looks to be little if any in most locations.

There is a slightly better chance for snow on Tuesday with a few inches of accumulation possible in metro Denver along with colder temperatures in the 30s. As always, we are watch both chances for snow to make sure those snow totals don't need to be increased.

