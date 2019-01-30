× Man accused of attacking woman with ax-like weapon at Yale light rail station

DENVER — A man is in custody after allegedly attacking a woman with an ax-like weapon at the Yale light rail station on Tuesday, the Denver Police Department said.

58-year-old James Galloway is accused of attacking a woman with a steel hammer with a sharp edge on one side that looked like an ax in the 5200 block of East Yale Circle at the light rail station, according to an arrest report from Denver police.

The victim was taken to Swedish Medical Center after suffering a laceration, several large bruises to her head and a large cut on her pointer finger, police said.

She told police that Galloway attacked her “unprovoked” with a small “ax.” A witness and surveillance video and photos from RTD confirmed the attack and witnessed Galloway fleeing the scene.

Galloway, who was described as a white male who looked “homeless,” was taken into custody at the Southmoor station as he was walking from an RTD bus., police said.

Police also found the ax-like weapon inside Galloway’s backpack.