Male shot, killed in Aurora neighborhood, being investigated as homicide

AURORA, Colo. — One person was found shot and later died early Wednesday morning, the Aurora Police Department said.

Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of North Kingston Street about 12:20 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim lying on a sidewalk. The male was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The name and age of the victim were not released, pending notification of next of kin by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.

Police did not release any suspect information but classified the investigation as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-739-6106 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.