Helping families pay for heat

Winter is a time of year that many Colorado families dread. When cold weather moves in they have to make a difficult decision to pay for heat or to pay for food.

There's a program here in Colorado that was created to make sure no family is left in the cold. It is the low income energy assistance program or "Leap". Call "Heat Help" at 1-866- 432-8435 or visit Colorado.gov/cdhs/leap.