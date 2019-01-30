Former Adams County deputy offered plea deal in child’s death case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. -- A former Adams County Sheriff's deputy charged in connection with the shooting death of a 2-year-old boy has been offered a plea deal.

Former Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Belmont was arrested three years ago.

He was charged with child abuse, child abuse causing death knowingly or recklessly and negligence.

The charges stem from the death of 2-year-old John Paul Gaudreau III, the son of the woman he was living with in Park County.

Investigators say a shotgun fell and fired in a restroom, killing the boy.

John Paul’s mother was also arrested.

The plea deal Belmont was offered has Ray Fouts of Westminster worried. Fouts' daughter had several children with Belmont. Fouts has four grandchildren who live with Belmont.

"I’m just terribly concerned about my grandchildren. I know that doing this is going to knock me out of ever seeing my grandkids again, but keeping them alive is more important," Fouts said.

Fouts said Belmont was offered 90 days in jail and four years’ probation.

Fouts also said Belmont once lived with him in Westminster and is concerned about how he stores firearms.

At the time of the shooting, several other guns were found in the home. One of them was loaded and within reach of children.

Investigators argued John Paul's siblings were living in life-threatening conditions.

The 11th Judicial District Attorney's Office confirmed a plea deal has been offered, but would not discuss the terms of the deal.

Belmont is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 20.

Fouts plans to be at the hearing to express his concerns to the judge.

FOX31 unsuccessfully attempted to reach Belmont for a comment.