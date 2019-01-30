Drivers reminded to move over for truckers chaining up on Colorado highways

DENVER — Truck drivers pull over at several areas along the Interstate 70 Corridor to place chains on their tires when roads are slick. They are obeying Colorado’s chain laws, but all drivers need to heed the “Move Over” law as well. The law requires drivers to pull into another lane whenever possible to give room to anyone on the side of the road, including emergency vehicles, law enforcement, tow trucks and truckers. If it is not possible to safely move into another lane, drivers must slow down.

Professional truck driver Robert Capale tells FOX31 that the Vail chain-up station can be dangerous when he needs to park his truck adjacent to the highway, where there isn’t much room.

“At any given time, a car or a truck can lose control and come right into any truck driver that’s trying to chain up,” said Capale.

Capale said too many drivers speed by, not making any effort to move over and give him room.

“You see us on the side of the road chaining up, please move over!” Capale said.

Capale says the Georgetown station is exceptionally safe with more room for truckers to apply chains.

Tracy Truelove of the Colorado Department of Transportation says each station is closely monitored and additional spaces and lighting have been added to Vail chaining stations.

“We have Colorado State Patrol and a chain management team that is working trying to get truckers in and out of there safely,” Truelove said.

She adds that everyone must obey the “move over” laws to ensure the safety of those on the side of the road.

For more information and tips on Colorado safety laws, visit CDOT’s website.