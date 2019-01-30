Denver police bringing plan that reduced crime on 16th Street Mall to Ballpark neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Denver Police Department is investing in more technology to help combat crime in the Ballpark neighborhood. The new plan is an expansion of an initiative that was put in place in 2016 to help decrease crime on and near the 16th Street Mall. Police are hoping the new initiative will have similar or better results for the area around Coors Field

“We’ve seen some great progress," said DPD Chief Paul Pazen.

“This is exciting news," said Brad Meuli with the Denver Rescue Mission. “The problem with the crime in the Ballpark neighborhood is it preys upon the people that we’re trying to help: the homeless and needy."

According to Pazen, the plan has four components. It includes a radio network between business owners, added lighting to dark areas and alleys, more officers on patrol and shot spotters.

“People using guns in our city is unacceptable, and this is new technology and a new tool that will help us address gun violence and reduce gun violence," Chief Pazen said. “We believe that we will be able to hold individuals accountable, get them off the streets in hours and days, instead of weeks and months.”