Aurora woman who is not an Uber driver keeps getting calls from Uber riders

AURORA, Colo. -- Aurora resident Robynn Wood says she is absolutely not an Uber driver, but her phone has been ringing nonstop for the past three weeks with Uber passengers who think she is their driver.

“Since yesterday, I’ve had four calls. On Monday, I had six,” she told the FOX31 Problem Solvers.

Wood says she gets up to half a dozen calls per day from riders who are having trouble finding the vehicle or want to confirm their pickup location. The calls come in at all times of the day, including one at 12:37 a.m.

“It’s almost comical, but it’s also very frustrating because it’s to the point where I can’t leave my phone on at night because in the middle of the night, I don’t know if I’m going to get another call,” she said.

It’s likely that a Denver-area driver signed up through Uber and accidentally input Wood's phone number instead of their own. Now, when riders try to contact the driver, they are connected to Wood’s phone.

“I’m living my nightmare,” Wood said.

She has contacted Uber almost two dozen times to try to resolve the issue. According to Wood, Uber’s support team refuses to help her.

“All I get from them is, ‘You’re not an active driver. We can’t help you. We have to disconnect now.’ And I’m at a loss. I have no idea what to do,” she said.

The Problem Solvers contacted Uber Wednesday afternoon. Within hours, they agreed to remove Wood’s phone number from its system.

Uber spokesman Andrew Hasbun told the Problem Solvers the issue has been resolved, the company has apologized to Wood and Uber is disappointed that its standard of high quality service wasn’t met.