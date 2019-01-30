× Airline offering free airfare to Iceland for anyone named ‘Valentine’

REYKJAVIK, Iceland — An Iceland-based airline is offering free airfare to the island nation for anyone with the name “Valentine” in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

WOW Air says anyone with the first or last name “Valentine” is eligible for free round-trip tickets to Reykjavik for themselves and one other person.

“There is a never-ending list of romantic activities for couples to enjoy in Iceland. Whether it’s snuggling up under a blanket and gazing at the Northern Lights in Iceland, snowmobiling on a glacier or taking in the beautiful sights of Reykjavik, the possibilities are limitless,” WOW Air said on its website.

The free flights are being offered from four U.S. cities: Boston, Washington (BWI), New York (Newark) and Detroit.

The catch? Flights must be booked for travel between Feb. 10 and Feb. 19, 2019. Additionally, flights must be booked by Feb. 14.

To redeem the offer, passengers need to send a picture of their passport and booking reference to WOW Air.

“After sending in a picture of their passport and their booking reference, passengers will be refunded for their tickets,” WOW Air said.

Full details on WOW Air’s offer can be found on its website.