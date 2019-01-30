× 2 Denver officers shot, wounded identified

DENVER — The two officers who were shot and injured near Denver’s Santa Fe Art District on Sunday have been identified, according to a letter sent by the chief of police.

In the letter to Denver Police Department staff, Chief Paul Pazen said Officer Richard Jaramillo and Officer Steve Gameroz were shot while responding to a report of shots fired near 6th Avenue and Inca Street Sunday.

Jaramillo and Gameroz were both taken to nearby Denver Health Medical Center in fair condition. They are expected to make a full recovery.

While Jaramillo is a veteran of the force, Gameroz is a rookie who had only recently graduated from the police academy.

“These types of incidents are a reminder of how dangerous this job is and how thankful we are for the women and men who are willing to place themselves in harm’s way to keep others safe. I’m so proud of the courage displayed by Rich, Steve and the other officers on scene,” Chief Pazen said in the letter.

Police received the report of shots fired about 11:41 a.m. Sunday. Officers arrived at the scene about 12 p.m. and found a shell casing on the sidewalk. At 1:29 p.m., Jaramillo and Gameroz were shot. Other officers dragged them to safety.

Dozens of police officers responded to the scene and were in a standoff with the suspect until about 5:30 p.m., when flames were seen coming from the home where the suspect is believed to have been located. About 6 p.m., a team with a K-9 officer took the suspect into custody.

The suspect died at Denver Health Medical Center on Monday. On Tuesday, he was identified as 35-year-old Joseph Quintana.

An autopsy was performed and the cause and manner of death are pending investigation, the medical examiner’s office said.

According to the Blue Lives Matter Colorado Facebook page, accounts have been established for officers Jaramillo and Gameroz through the Rocky Mountain Law Enforcement Federal Credit Union. Those wishing to donate can call the credit union at: 303-458-6660. Reference the following account numbers: 23000133 (Jaramillo) and 23000130 (Gameroz).