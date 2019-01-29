Why would anyone fly to Minneapolis during the polar vortex?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You have to have grit to willingly fly to one of the coldest places on planet Earth, or at the very least be a glutton for punishment.

"Pain, pain. It's like your body is on fire. Everything you touch, if it's metal, your skin burns, said Minnesota resident Darrel Sanders.

"It'll be about 30 below when we get picked up at the airport," said a woman named Robyn.

"They call it God's icebox for a reason," added Steve Schminkey, another Minnesota resident.

Sanders, Schminkey, and dozens of other Minnesota residents were waiting at Denver International Airport on Tuesday for flights back home.

Some say they considered delaying the trip home until things warm up.

"I tried that, but the wife and kids are making me come home," said Sanders.

Yes, many poor souls couldn't avoid their destinies, so they put on a brave face and chose not to focus on the negative temps, but instead the perks of the polar vortex.

"No mosquitos. No deer flies," joked Schminkey.

Other travelers at DIA weren't convinced there is any upside to near record low temperatures.

"They are very brave souls. It's ridiculous. I don't know how anyone survives that," said Meg Boze, a Denver resident.

Lots of clothing, says Midwest residents. Many will experience some of the coldest weather in a generation whether they want to or not.

"I'm really not looking forward to this. I'm not looking forward to this cold," said Sanders.