What you need to know about hiring snow removal companies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Lots of snow remains on the ground across the Front Range. The recent snowfall is good news for small businesses that depend on Mother Nature's cooperation.

David Solberg's snow removal company Mr. Plow enjoys the number one spot on Yelp's list of best snow removal companies in Denver.

He tells FOX31 dry seasons are hard on many businesses "the last couple of years have been really really tough," but thanks to two major snowstorms since the beginning 2019 his business is booming.

In order to keep everyone safe, the City of Denver requires businesses and residents to clear walkways after the snow stops falling.

Complaints are investigated and fines issued to those who do not comply. Regulations can differ depending on where you live in Colorado so check your city or county website for information.

Snow shoveling can be strenuous and present health risks to the elderly or those with health conditions. It is also time consuming. Many opt to hire professional companies to provide seasonal service.

The Better Business Bureau of Denver and Central Colorado tells FOX31, if you plan on using a snow removal service make sure you receive a contract and read it carefully.

BBB investigator Ezra Coopersmith says both parties need to clearly understand and agree on how much snow will need to fall before the service is initiated.

He adds, make sure to consider, "are you buying what's called a certain number of pushes, what times a plow will come to their house, or blanket coverage of the season."

Solberg tells FOX31 the city's regulation requiring residents to clear snow as soon as possible after a storm passes makes sense when it comes to safety, because accumulation increases the risk "it becomes an ice hazard basically so we recommend the 1- 2 inches" before snow removal begins.

Solberg adds that Colorado often enjoys sunny weather within hours after a storm passes, creating another risk that can catch many by surprise, "it's 40 degrees during the day at night it's 17 degrees so all that moisture that starts to melt off at night starts to melt it into ice."