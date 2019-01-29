Sunny skies return to Front Range; next storm system arrives for weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Expect sunny skies on Tuesday across the Front Range with highs about 36 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. Winds will be light.

The mountains start sunny, then skies turn partly cloudy with highs in the teens and 20s.

A big warmup arrives on Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid-50s. Skies stay sunny on Friday and turn partly cloudy on Saturday.

The next chance of snow hits on Sunday, but there's only a 20 percent chance as highs drop into the 40s.

The storm system delivers snow to the mountains starting Saturday night and continuing through Sunday with heavy snow accumulations.

