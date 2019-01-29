× Summit County dentist pleads guilty to distributing drugs from his ‘pill mill’

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. – Bonifacio Guillena III, 42, of Greeley, entered a guilty plea Monday to Possession with intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, a felony charge. Guillena was commonly known as “Dr. B” for his work as a Dentist at a Comfort Dental in Silverthorne, where he was operating a “pill mill”.

After Guillena fired an employee in March of 2018, that ex-worker made an accusation to law enforcement concerning “Dr. B’s” illegal distributions occurring at the practice, leading to the Silverthorne Police Department to execute a search warrant and a subsequent seizure of documents substantiating the reported crimes.

Guillena had been issuing controlled drug prescriptions to employees for Xanax, Percocet and Oxycodone, beginning as early as February 2017.

“Dr. B” originally was issued a license to practice dentistry in the State of Colorado in 2014 and it was suspended on December 1, 2017 by the Dental Board. On May 21, 2018, he surrendered his license to practice dentistry.

“Guillena was given a dental license to care for Coloradans but instead he used that privilege to do harm,” said Bruce Brown, 5th Judicial District Attorney. “Prescription fraud encourages drug dependency, raises health care expenses and undermines the integrity of a profession.”

Prior to this guilty plea (regarding distributing controlled substances), the Defendant was on probation for previous domestic violence incidents for which he had been ordered to perform regular urinalysis tests; but, he would use other people’s urine to cheat/pass his testing results. ‘

Charges were brought for that conduct as well, but were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. He faces up to six-years in prison at his sentencing hearing which is set to occur on April 1, 2019, according to the district attorney.

Another employee of Comfort Dental has also pleaded guilty in the scheme to Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Class Four Drug Felony, and is pending sentencing.

If you want to know licensing and disciplinary history about your dentist or health care provider, you can find information about them with the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies.