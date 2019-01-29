Sunny skies return to the Front Range as warming trend continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- We have plenty of sunshine coming each afternoon through the end of the week. We will also have milder temperatures reaching the 50s for several days, which will help to melt more of the snow across metro Denver.

We are tracking our next chance for snow arriving on Sunday.

Right now it appears the best snow will pass to the north of Colorado into Wyoming and Nebraska. We will get some passing snow shower with little accumulation.

However, a shift in the storm track could bring more snow to Denver and we are watching the forecast for that storm closely.

The chance for snow will be gone by Monday as you head back to work. But, in the wake of that Sunday storm it could be windy at times.

Temperatures look to cool back to seasonal levels in the 40s for next week.

