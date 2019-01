GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. — Students in one Michigan school district got two surprises in one day: a snow day that closed schools Tuesday and a serenade from two of the high rankings officials in the administration.

Swartz Creek Community Schools Superintendent Ben Mainka and Principal Jim Kitchen decided to spice up their closure announcement by releasing a “cover” of the classic song, “Hallelujah.”

The video was posted on Mainka’s YouTube page and had nearly 300,000 views by mid-afternoon.