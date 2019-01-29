Puffer Week: Police crack down on drivers who leave unattended vehicles running

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Police are out across Colorado this week enforcing puffing laws.

Officers are warning drivers during Puffer Week that vehicles cannot be left running and unattended for any amount of time.

Car thefts increase during cold weather, the Aurora Police Department said. Thieves target so-called puffer vehicles because they're easy targets, police said.

Coloradans Against Auto Theft reported 19,000 vehicle thefts in the state last year.

Puffer Week raises awareness for drivers that thieves take advantage of a running vehicle with the keys inside.

Officers will issue warnings and/or citations to drivers who leave their vehicles running and attended during Puffer Week.

Vehicles with remote starters are exempt from citations.