Proposed Colorado bill would ban convicted animal abusers from owning pets for 5-10 years

DENVER — A proposed bill in Colorado would ban convicted animal abusers from owning, babysitting or living with an animal of any kind for up to 10 years.

HB19-1092, introduced by Rep. Alex Valdez, D-Denver, would prohibit adults and juveniles convicted of misdemeanor animal abuse from “owning, possessing, caring for, or residing with an animal of any kind” for five years.

The ban would increase to 10 years for people convicted of felony animal abuse.

The bill would also give judges the option to sentence the person to treatment or anger management classes.

If passed, anyone found violating the bill would face a $5,000 fine for the first offense and $10,000 for the second.

Similar animal cruelty laws have been passed in other states.

Former Florida Republican Gov. Rick Scott signed a similar law last year called “Ponce’s Law” and lawmakers in South Carolina are currently debating a similar bill introduced by a Republican state representative.

This week, two Florida congressman are pushing to make it a felony nationwide.

The bill is scheduled for its first hearing in the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday.