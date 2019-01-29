× Programming note: Fox to air repeats of ‘The Masked Singer’ and ‘The Passage’ Tuesday night

LOS ANGELES — Fox has made a change to the programming line-up on Tuesday night.

Instead of airing repeats of “Lethal Weapon” and “The Gifted,” Fox will instead air a replay of “The Masked Singer” at 7 p.m. followed by a repeat of “The Passage” at 8 p.m. ahead of FOX31 News at 9.

An all new episode of “The Masked Singer” will air Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on FOX31.

Tuesday night was originally scheduled to be President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address but that has been moved to next Tuesday.