BOULDER, Colo. — One person was stabbed in a Boulder neighborhood on Tuesday morning, police said.

Police went to the 1400 block of Kalmia Avenue, just east of Broadway, about 8 a.m.

Police said the suspect, whose name, age and gender were not released, was in custody. The condition of the victim, whose name, age and gender weren’t released, was not known.

Police believe the victim and the suspect knew each other.