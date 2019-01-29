At least one injured after ambulance sideswiped in Aurora intersection near light rail line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- At least one person was injured after an ambulance was sideswiped in an intersection early Tuesday morning, the Aurora Police Department said.

The crash happened about 5 a.m. at Peoria Street and East 30th Avenue, police said.

A Denver Health ambulance was going northbound on Peoria when a driver in an SUV going westbound on 30th Avenue failed to stop and hit the ambulance, causing it to slide into an RTD light rail pole, police said.

The ambulance was driving with no lights and sirens and there were no patients inside the vehicle, police said.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital to be treated for unknown injuries. The paramedic was not injured.

The intersection of Peoria and 30th was closed while crews worked to clear the scene and to repair the RTD pole. All lanes reopened by 7:30 a.m.