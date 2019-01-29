Man who died after allegedly shooting 2 Denver police officers identified

DENVER — The man who died after allegedly shooting two Denver police officers on Sunday has been identified.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said Tuesday morning that Joseph Quintana, 35, died on Monday morning at Denver Health Medical Center.

Quintana, of Denver, was taken to the hospital from the 600 block of Inca Street after the officer-involved shooting on Sunday.

An autopsy was performed and the cause and manner of death are pending investigation, the medical examiner’s office said.

One of the officers was shot in the abdomen and the other in the leg on Sunday afternoon near Inca Street and West Sixth Avenue.

After the shooting, Quintana barricaded himself inside a home. After several hours, flames and smoke were seen coming from the house about 6 p.m.

Officers later apprehended Quintana and took him to the hospital.

The two wounded officers, who have not been identified, were listed in fair condition on Monday and are expected to survive.