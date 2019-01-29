× Man charged with sexual assault after offering women rides home from LoDo bars

DENVER — A man has been charged with sexually assaulting four women after offering them rides home from Lower Downtown bars over the past two years, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Byron Whitehorn, 50, is alleged to have targeted young women as they left the bars. He then allegedly sexually assaulted them in his 2005 Audi A4 sedan before driving them home.

Prosecutors said DNA evidence collected from the most recent assault led them to connect three other sexual assault cases.

The Denver Police Department believes there might be more victims.

Anyone with information or believes they might have been assaulted by Whitehorn is asked to call police at 720-913-2000.

The incidents are alleged to have occurred on:

April 9, 2017 : Lodo’s Bar & Grill, 1946 Market St.

: Lodo’s Bar & Grill, 1946 Market St. Oct. 14, 2017 : Jackson’s Lodo, 1520 20th St.

: Jackson’s Lodo, 1520 20th St. Jan. 28, 2018 : Lodo’s Bar & Grill 1946 Market St.

: Lodo’s Bar & Grill 1946 Market St. Dec. 14, 2018: The Ginn Mill, 2041 Larimer St.

Whitehorn is in custody and will have a preliminary hearing on Feb. 26.