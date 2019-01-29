Illinois police place Elsa under ‘arrest’ over dangerous cold temperatures

MCLEAN, Ill. — Dangerously cold temperatures are settling in across parts of the Midwest and one Illinois police department says you shouldn’t take any chances with this weather.

The police department in McLean, Illinois proclaimed “all criminal activity and acts of stupidity and foolishness has been canceled” and they even “arrested” Elsa from the hit movie “Frozen.”

“ATTENTION: Due to the EXTREME COLD weather, all criminal activity and acts of stupidity and foolishness has been canceled. Even Elsa has been placed under arrest with NO BOND until further notice. Thank you for your attention and understanding to this matter. Respectfully, the McLean Police Dept.”

Subzero temperatures will begin Tuesday but Wednesday is expected to be the worst. Wind chills in northern Illinois could fall to negative 55 degrees, which the National Weather Service called “possibly life threatening.”

Minnesota temperatures could hit minus 30 degrees with a wind chill of negative 60. The potentially record-breaking low temperature forecast in Milwaukee is negative 28 degrees, with a wind chill as low as negative 50.

The current record of minus 26 degrees was set in 1996.

The high temperature forecast at Chicago O’Hare on Wednesday is negative 14 degrees, which would break a record set on Jan. 18, 1994.