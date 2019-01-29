Golden resident’s anti-beer festival sign goes viral

GOLDEN, Colo. — A Golden resident was not too happy about the UllrGrass Music and Beer Festival and now their sign has gone viral online.

Golden, which is home to Coors and several other breweries, hosted the festival in Parfet Park last Saturday and featured beers from 34 breweries, according to the festival website.

“Do your part as a citizen of Golden to counteract the glamorization of alcoholism by NOT going to the beer festival,” the sign said. “Golden is a family-oriented town and will not be introduced to alcohol/marijuana activities or events that promote them.”

The sign concludes by saying, “Keep alcohol/drug activities and their associated people out of Golden to keep our families safe.”

After the sign was posted, someone else posted a meme that made fun of the sign with the following text:

“Christian mom: *moves to town with the largest brewery in the world* Reisdents: *Like to drink beer* Christian mom: *shocked picture of Pikachu*”

The sign was posted to Reddit where it has gone viral with more than 56,000 upvotes.