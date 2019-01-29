× Evans man found guilty of causing 10 broken ribs, deadly brain injury to infant daughter

GREELEY, Colo. — An Evans man has been found guilty of causing 10 broken ribs and a deadly brain injury to his infant daughter, the Weld County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday.

Edward Berdan, 33, was arrested and charged with one count of child abuse resulting in death in the death of his daughter, Alexis, in January 2016.

Authorities said that Berdan was taking care of Alexis alone all day on Jan. 20, 2016 when his wife brought her to the hospital on after she returned from work and noticed her daughter was unresponsive.

Alexis was flown to Children’s Hospital Colorado where doctors determined she suffered from 10 broken ribs, a severe brain injury, bleeding in her brain and complex retinal hemorrhaging, prosecutors said.

She died at the hospital on Jan. 28, 2016.

“There are no winners here,” Deputy District Attorney Arynn Clark said in a statement. “A biological father was convicted of violently killing his three-month-old daughter. The child suffered in life, but on the three year anniversary of her death – justice was served. In this case, justice delayed was not justice denied.”

Berdan faces 16 to 48 years in prison and will be sentenced on March 25.