Colorado Senate passes bill to essentially eliminate Electoral College

DENVER — Colorado’s Senate has passed a bill to have the state award its presidential electoral votes to the winner of the national popular vote.

SB-19 passed on party lines Tuesday in the Senate.

Democratic Sen. Mike Foote’s bill would have Colorado join 11 states and the District of Columbia in what’s called the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact.

It would require Colorado Electors to the Electoral College to cast their vote for the winner of the national popular vote. Currently, Colorado electors vote for the candidate who wins in Colorado.

“This really is a victory for those who believe that every vote should be counted equally,” Foote (D-Lafayette) said.

Every Dem in the Senate just voted to pass @NatlPopularVote from @SenMikeFoote. #onepersononevote is on its way to becoming a reality in CO! #coleg https://t.co/WOEhGozNX3 — Colorado Senate Dems (@COSenDem) January 29, 2019

The bill would only take effect if approved by the Democrat-controlled House and governor AND after enough states join the compact.

Compact members currently have 172 electoral votes across the 11 states. If 98 more electoral votes commit it would go into effect. Colorado has nine electoral votes.

It would also almost certainly face a nationwide lawsuit.

Republicans in the Colorado State Senate objected on grounds it is unconstitutional.