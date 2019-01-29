Chasing the dream: Leading receiver for Colorado School of Mines training for the NFL

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOLDEN, Colo. -- A small town athlete from Colorado has a big time dream of making it to the NFL.

Brody Oliver is from Elizabeth, Colorado but attends the Colorado School of Mines where he is the program's all-time leading receiver.

For 12 hours a day, four days a week, Oliver is training for a chance to make it in the National Football League.

His daily schedule on those four days is a grueling one.

His mornings consist of working on playbooks, techniques and even interview prep for the NFL Combine. After lunch, Oliver is working on pro day preps, more technique work, lifting and watching some NFL film before ice baths and recovery.

Two other days his workouts are less strenuous.

🎥 2019 NFL Draft Prep Day 9 ✅@IsaacHarker05 & @MezeraJacob have been grinding & climbing the boards every single day 📈 Here is a quick peek at what they do on the field during skill dev! Daily these guys go through, Install, On-Field Skill Dev., Combine Prep, & NFL Film! pic.twitter.com/JB3nm0BDWU — Tim Jenkins (@TJenkinsElite) January 18, 2019

"I have a chip on my shoulder," Oliver said. "I think that's the biggest thing. I'm an engineer, I'm a white receiver from a Division II school - all these different things. I have a lot going against me but I also have a lot to prove."

"I became a real student at the School of Mines and now I'm a student of football," Oliver said. "That's something I'm excelling at. I know how to put hours in, I know how to study."

He's already played well against Division I athletes at the Shrine Bowl and hopes to be part of a few pro days coming up.

At six-foot-three and 210 pounds, he has the makings for an NFL receiver but if that doesn't workout he can fall back on his degree in metallurgical and materials engineering.

So what exactly is that?

"You understand materials at their atomic level," Oliver said about his degree. "You're thinking atoms - how they arrange themselves, what different atoms go together. That gives way to materials that properties represent."

By having this knowledge metallurgical and materials engineers can apply it to the manufacturing industry and develop new materials for things such as electronics, aerospace, transportation, biomedical, and energy applications.

We're hoping for the best for Oliver. It was about this time last year we were following the story of another hometown athlete who made his dreams come true.