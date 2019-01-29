Assault case charges against East High staff members dismissed

DENVER — Criminal charges filed against a former East High School principal and other school staff members have been dismissed.

The defendants, former principal Andy Mendelsberg, Anita Curtiss, Jann Peterson, Jen Sculley and Eric Sinclair, were charged with failing to report an alleged rape of a student.

Investigators say the incident happened off-campus in March 2016.

The Denver Post reported at the time that the girl told two school officials about the alleged assault, but said she did not want to press criminal charges.

The report said she was then bullied by other students for reporting it.

FOX31 has not been able to obtain a copy of the ruling so we’re unable to verify the exact reasons for the dismissals. Denver Public Schools said at the time that its records indicate employees did notify officers about what happened.

The Denver Police Department said it did not begin investigating until more than a year later when the victim’s parents contacted it.

“We know how important it is to ensure that any student who has concerns about inappropriate or unlawful sexual behavior be fully supported and that concerns about abuse be promptly reported to law enforcement,” the district said in a statement.

“We shave strong policies and procedures in place to support students and are committed to ensuring a safe learning environment in our schools.

“Our records indicate that the district did notify the Denver Police Department of this incident in March 2016. We will continue to work with the police and District Attorney going forward to understand better their concerns in this case,” a statement from DPS said.