× Suspect accused of shooting, injuring 2 Denver police officers in standoff dies at hospital

DENVER — The suspect accused of shooting and injuring two Denver police officers died at the hospital on Monday, the Denver Police Department said.

The two officers that sustained gunshot injuries are still in the hospital and are in fair condition, police said. The names of the officers involved in the incident also have not been released.

The cause and manner of death, including the name of the suspect, has not been released.

The incident started around 11:40 a.m. on Sunday near 6th Avenue and Inca Street when police received a report of shots fired. Officers arrived at the scene about 12 p.m. and found a shell casing on the sidewalk.

At 1:29 p.m., the two officers were shot. Other officers dragged them to safety and they were transported to Denver Health Medical Center. Sources said that both of the officers were shot in the abdomen and leg.

Both officers injured in the shooting are men. According to DPD, one of the officers is a veteran of the force; the other is a rookie who recently graduated from the police academy.

A third officer with DPD’s SWAT team was injured in an automobile crash while responding to the scene. DPD said that officer was treated and released from the hospital.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, flames were seen coming from the home where the suspect is believed to have been located. The Denver Fire Department responded and by 6 p.m. flames were no longer visible, but smoke was still coming from the house.

A team with a K-9 officer took the suspect into custody shortly after the fire at the home.