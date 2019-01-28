Strangers help drivers stuck in Denver snowstorm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — If your Monday morning commute brought you through Denver, you likely had a doozy of a drive.

Fortunately for some drivers who found themselves caught up in slick conditions in the city’s Capitol Hill section, a group of friendly neighbors were there to assist.

“Everyone has to get to work and get on with their life,” said Sasha, an employee at the Trader Joes on 7th and Logan. “Might as well do something good for the day!”

Sasha and his co-worker Travis were joined by a couple other random folks who decided to lend a helping hand when they noticed drivers having a difficult time making it up the incline on Logan Street between 7th and 8th avenues.

“I was out shoveling and I saw people get stuck so I figured we’d come over and help,” Travis said.

The men spent more than an hour donating their time and strength.

Drivers tried to offer them money, but they declined.

“It feels good to actually come out and do something to help people,” Travis said.

A nice reminder that even on a bad day you can still find some good!